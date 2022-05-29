Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $4.69 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.