Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $4.69 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

