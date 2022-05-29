Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diversey stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 997,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.16. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 49.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter worth $7,326,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Diversey by 40.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

