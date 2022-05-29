DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 430 ($5.41) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

DITHF opened at $3.73 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

