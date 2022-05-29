DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 589,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DSS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the third quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DSS by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DSS by 3,868.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

