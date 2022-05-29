DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,347. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get DSS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DSS by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSS by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.