DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,620. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

