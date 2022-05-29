Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DYNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.