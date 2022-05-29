Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

