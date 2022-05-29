Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $25.47.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

