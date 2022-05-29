Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

