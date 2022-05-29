Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,802 shares of company stock worth $100,010. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

