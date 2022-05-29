Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 383.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 409,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 156,920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 659.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000.
NYSE ETW opened at $8.91 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.