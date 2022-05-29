Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

EPC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

