Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

