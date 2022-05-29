Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
