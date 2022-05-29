electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,746. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in electroCore by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SWM Advisors bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in electroCore by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.