Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

