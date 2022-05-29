Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Down 30.7% in May

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

EMBK stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMBK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

