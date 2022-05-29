Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBKW opened at $0.34 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

