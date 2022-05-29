Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Employers stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $255,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

