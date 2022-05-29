Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.40 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.