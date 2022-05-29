Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 295,999 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPWR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

