Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

EDR stock traded up 0.23 on Friday, hitting 22.77. 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,703. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

