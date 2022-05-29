Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

