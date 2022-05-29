Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENIC opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 90.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

