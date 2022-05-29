EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

