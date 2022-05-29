Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to post $507.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.10 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $316.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

