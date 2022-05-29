EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NYSE NPO opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

