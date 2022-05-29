Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $77.88 on Friday. Enviva has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Enviva by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enviva by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

