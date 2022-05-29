Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith purchased 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,509,833.76. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Insiders sold a total of 64,794 shares of company stock worth $669,242 in the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

