EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $80.57 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

