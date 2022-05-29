Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

