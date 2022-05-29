Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Get Euronext alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($103.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($105.00) to €102.90 ($109.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.