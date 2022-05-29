Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.40 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

