EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $179,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. EverQuote has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

