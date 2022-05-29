EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,123,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. EVgo has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

