Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.