Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.67

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 184,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.