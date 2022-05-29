Farmmi Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.06 on Friday. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

