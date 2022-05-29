FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. FedNat has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
