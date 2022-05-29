FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. FedNat has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

