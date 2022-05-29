Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 322,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Field Trip Health by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

