Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.19 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiera Capital (FRRPF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.