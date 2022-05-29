Financial Comparison: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 140.21%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -24.53% 2.92% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.50 -$177.18 million ($1.37) -2.05

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

