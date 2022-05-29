Financial Review: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) vs. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $502.34 million 21.93 -$459.96 million ($0.97) -19.65 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plug Power and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 4 15 0 2.70 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $36.24, indicating a potential upside of 90.13%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.69%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Plug Power.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -97.29% -11.78% -9.42% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Plug Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing internet of things-based maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzer, a hydrogen generator optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company offers its products to retail distribution and manufacturing businesses through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. It has a strategic partnership with Airbus SE to decarbonize air travel and airport operations with green hydrogen; and Fortescue Future Industries to manufacture electrolyzer technology in Australia. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

