Financial Survey: Astra Space (ASTR) versus Its Peers

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.34, meaning that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.15% -105.28% -6.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.33 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.84

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astra Space and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1030 1726 44 2.54

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

