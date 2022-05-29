Financial Survey: Sera Prognostics (SERA) vs. Its Competitors

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sera Prognostics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sera Prognostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 353 1101 1763 47 2.46

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,141.61%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,687.56% -38.46% -17.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.34 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 8.08

Sera Prognostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sera Prognostics peers beat Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

