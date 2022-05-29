Financial Survey: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) vs. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08% iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80%

This table compares SomaLogic and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 13.90 -$87.55 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.45 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 144.78%. iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 547.25%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Summary

SomaLogic beats iSpecimen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

