Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Firan Technology Group stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.70.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.