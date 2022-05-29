Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Fire & Flower stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.