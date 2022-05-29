First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of FCAP stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $46.68.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
