First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 64.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

